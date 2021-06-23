Samsung soundbars, projector screens and more are also on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest M1 MacBook Air. It is currently getting a $149 discount on its 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM, which leaves it available for $1,100. The first $99 discount is available as soon as you get to the laptop’s landing page, while the second $50 savings will be applied at checkout. The best part is that you get the same $149 savings on any of its three different color variants. If you don’t need that much storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB option that’s currently getting a $100 discount across the board so that you can get one for $899.