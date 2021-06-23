Samsung soundbars, projector screens and more are also on sale
The best part of Prime Day is that you will most definitely find savings on anything you can think of. Right now, you’re still able to find some amazing deals. For example, we have found the Samsung HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound that’s currently getting a 34 percent discount, which leaves this amazing sound system available for just $264. You will find the first discount as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, but you will have to check the on-page coupon to get the extra 6 percent savings.pocketnow.com