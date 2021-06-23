Cancel
Dominican National Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft Charges

Cover picture for the article

BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty yesterday in connection with using the identity of a U.S. citizen at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Hector Antonio Cruz Ciprian, 33, a Dominican national previously residing in Lowell, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft. U.S. Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Oct. 22, 2021. Cruz Ciprian was arrested in December 2019.

