Andy Kingsley and his ride that will take him up to the summit of Pikes Peak in the Race to the Clouds

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
 14 days ago
Andy Kingsley drives, "It's a 2002 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo," says Andy Kingsley. He and his team of eight are all Colorado natives. They spend four and half years putting his car together, working for the moment that his car cleared tech inspection, "It was a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of hard work, a lot of long days, but at the end of the day, it's a beautiful piece of machinery. I just love doing it. It's a passion I've had my whole life," says Kingsley. His team is fired up for this, after all, they built this car specifically for the Race to the Clouds, "It's basically a Pikes Peak special in a Porsche chassis. Everything is for Pikes Peak. You can't replicate this road anywhere else in the world. It's so undulating, the corners are tight, and it's quite the experience to be on Pikes Peak," says Kingsley.

Colorado Springs, CO
