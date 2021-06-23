Laurel Man Pleads Guilty in Maryland to Federal Charge of Receipt of Child Pornography
Greenbelt, Maryland – Barry Thomas Goldsborough, age 52, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal charge for receipt of child pornography and to violating his federal supervised release for two previous federal sex offense convictions for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possession of child pornography. Goldsborough has been detained since his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Maryland on September 23, 2020.