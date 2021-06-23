Meet Peoria's new City Council member, who hopes to be ‘voice' for medical community
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali’s empty at-large city council seat has, finally, been formally filled. On Tuesday the council swore in Kiran Velpula as its newest member. Velpula is assistant professor in the departments of Cancer Biology and Pharmacology, Pediatrics and Neurosurgery at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. He sought the council seat after becoming frustrated with the number of doctors he trained leaving Peoria. He feels the city needs to better market itself to keep more young professionals in the area.www.pjstar.com