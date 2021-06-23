Cancel
Pet Care 101: Rats

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted a pet rat before, but you don’t know where to start or what rat is right for you? Well, this will be the program to attend as you’ll learn the best ways to take care of rats and some of the different things to look out for in case your rat is ill. Rats certainly may not be the pet for everyone, but if they sound like the right one for you, this will certainly be a program you’ll want to attend. If you do have a rat, we do ask that you leave them at home.

