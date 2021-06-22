A New Era of Alzheimer’s Treatment

Cancel
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to greenlight aducanumab (trade name Aduhelm) for Alzheimer’s disease has touched off an explosion of criticism and debate (see Part 1 of this series). Some researchers, however, consider the approval an overall positive development that the neurodegeneration field can build on as it seeks combination therapies that slow disease progression. For example, Ken Marek at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders in New Haven, Connecticut, believes the aducanumab decision heralds the beginning of a new era in neurodegenerative disease research, with a focus on therapies that move biomarkers in Alzheimer's and related diseases and slow the march of the underlying pathology (STAT news). Marek leads the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative, which studies biomarkers of PD.

Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Secret Signal You May Have Alzheimer's, Says New Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
HealthPosted by
Axios

New Alzheimer's drug may be a catastrophe in the making

The FDA’s approval of a new Alzheimer’s treatment — the first one in almost two decades — should have been a cause for celebration. Instead, it has become a scientific and financial mess. Why it matters: Experts from all corners of the health care world fear the FDA’s decision will...
HealthVox

The new Alzheimer’s drug is the first of its kind. Will it be the last?

The FDA’s recent approval of the Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab is a crucial crossroads in the continuing search for a cure for this devastating disease. Federal regulators approved Biogen’s drug, through an accelerated process, earlier this month. The FDA’s approval came over the objections of its own scientific advisers, who had cited a lack of evidence for the drug’s effectiveness. (Several of those advisers have since resigned.) Patient advocates, on the other hand, welcomed the decision because, to date, there is no treatment that clearly slows down the progression of this disease afflicting 6 million Americans. Health policy experts worried, almost immediately, whether an expensive drug of unproven efficacy would send costs for Medicare and private insurance soaring.
IndustryMedicalXpress

Lilly to seek FDA approval for new Alzheimer's drug

Fresh on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, the maker of a second medicine that works in similar fashion said Thursday it hopes to apply for approval of its medication later this year. Eli Lilly said findings from a mid-stage...
Norristown, PANorristown Times Herald

Keystone Clinical Studies in Norristown seeks volunteers for new Alzheimer's research

Millions of people in America 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, and the number is rising quickly. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 280,000 people in Pennsylvania currently have the disease. For people of color, the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease is even higher. Hispanics or Latinos and Black or African Americans are especially at risk, with incidence rates 1.5 to two times higher than whites, respectively.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Eli Lilly treatment for Alzheimer’s disease gets ‘breakthrough therapy designation’ from FDA

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Eli Lilly’s investigational antibody therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on clinical evidence for donanemab, an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG. The company’s Phase...
Indiana StatePharos-Tribune

Approval of new Alzheimer's drug brings hope in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE — In her job as director of social services and Legacy Lane coordinator at Cobblestone’s Health Campus in Terre Haute, Amber Scott comes face to face with the debilitating effects of dementia — including Alzheimer’s disease. “At Cobblestone, the Legacy Lane staff work hard to ensure that our...
Caroline County, VAFree Lance-Star

Neustatter: Who will benefit from new Alzheimer's drug?

The FDA’s approval of a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease has prompted a lot of hope. But it has also prompted three members of the FDA’s advisory committee to resign. Aducanumab, marketed by Biogen and Eisai as the brand name Aduhelm, prompted something of a stampede in doctors’ offices,...
Congress & Courtsdoctorslounge.com

House Committees to Investigate New Alzheimer’s Drug Approval

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (Healthday News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's controversial approval of a new Alzheimer's drug, along with its high price, is now being investigated by two House committees. "We have serious concerns about the steep price of Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and the process...
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

New Alzheimer’s drug gives South Kingstown man hope

A new drug to help stall the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease is giving Marc Archambault of South Kingstown some new hope. Coping for the last few years with the onset of the disease, he has been adjusting his life to compensate for increasing difficulties, such as being unable to spell words correctly.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Inflammatory Proteins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Aging Adults

The study authors said that these findings could be used to help identify healthy people who are at risk for the condition before they have symptoms. A new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that elevated levels of 2 chemical mediators of inflammation, or cytokines, are connected with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
Diseases & TreatmentsCrescent-News

Alzheimer's Association focus is on brain health

TOLEDO — Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...
ScienceMedscape News

Chronic Stress, Genetics May Raise Alzheimer's Risk

A review of human and animal epidemiological studies found that long-term stress and genetic factors may act through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis a pathway in the brain that mediates stress responses to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease. The researchers also proposed a mechanism to account for how genetic factors may affect HPA axis reactivity and lead to inflammation, which is a core component of neurodegeneration.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

New Prescribing Instructions Tighten Use of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued new prescribing rules for the controversial Alzheimer's medication Aduhelm that will likely limit its use. When first approved a month ago, the FDA said Biogen's monthly IV drug was for all Alzheimer's patients. The...

