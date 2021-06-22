A New Era of Alzheimer’s Treatment
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to greenlight aducanumab (trade name Aduhelm) for Alzheimer’s disease has touched off an explosion of criticism and debate (see Part 1 of this series). Some researchers, however, consider the approval an overall positive development that the neurodegeneration field can build on as it seeks combination therapies that slow disease progression. For example, Ken Marek at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders in New Haven, Connecticut, believes the aducanumab decision heralds the beginning of a new era in neurodegenerative disease research, with a focus on therapies that move biomarkers in Alzheimer's and related diseases and slow the march of the underlying pathology (STAT news). Marek leads the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative, which studies biomarkers of PD.www.alzforum.org