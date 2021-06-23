The 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer

Summer is the season for movies. But instead of the traditional blockbuster fare, let’s take a look at some smaller films that fall into the coming-of-age genre. “The Spectacular Now” (2013): Has there ever been a coming-of-age story where the popular slacker jerk was the protagonist? Not that I can remember, which is one of the main reasons why James Ponsoldt’s beautiful and sobering “The Spectacular Now” is such a refreshing addition to the genre. Starring Miles Teller as Sutter, a “carefree” alcoholic who happens to be finishing his last year of high school, and Shailene Woodley as the classmate who turns his philosophy on life completely upside down, the films rides or dies on their chemistry, and thankfully, they share this in spades. The relationship they create is so authentic that at times it feels as though we are intruding on someone’s privacy rather than watching two actors working. This is also a great credit to Ponsoldt’s objective yet commanding presence behind the camera. The film challenges us to take a second look at that crazy dude in high school we may have written off as a complete jerk or a total nothing. In all likelihood, that person might be really hurting inside, and maybe all they need is for someone to see that.