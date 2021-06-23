Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

I’m in my mid-30s and have few friends. How can I find new ones once lockdown is over?

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow have I got to my mid-30s and have so few friends? Lockdown seems to have made my already small social group practically nonexistent. I try to message people to strike up conversation and get very limited responses, and no follow-ups showing interest in me. If I don’t initiate contact then it doesn’t happen.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eeyorish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

I’m an unsuccessful writer, how can I escape this feeling of despair?

The question I am a nearly 40-year-old woman and I’ve recently realised that I have no idea what would make me happy. I’m married with children and a good career. We’re financially comfortable. I have nothing to complain about. Yet beneath the surface, I feel a sort of numb despair at life. I find no joy in anything. I dislike my job and feel disconnected from my family. I sleep poorly, which doesn’t help; sometimes at night I get so angry with myself for not being able to achieve this basic human function that I wish I would just die.
Weight LossYoga Journal

I’m Learning to Love My Post-Lockdown Body—And You Can Love Yours, Too

I just turned 45, and I’m heavier than I’ve ever been, and I’ve been “heavy” most of my life (at least in my mind). Clothes that were too big pre-pandemic are now snug. I notice an extra belly roll when I sit in Sukhasana. I’m starting to see a double chin peeking out below my extra round jawline. My (even more) ample bosom is popping out of my bra. Even my bracelets feel tighter.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Wediquette Wednesday: Who can I bring as my plus-one?

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family member and other times we’ll cover a popular issue. This week, we’re looking back at New Orleans Bride as advice columnist Dee Lane discusses a reader question about who to bring as a plus-one to her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. (Note: Questions may be edited for clarity and brevity.)
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

How to make a long distance relationship work

Prior to the pandemic many people around the world were committed to a long distance relationship out of choice or circumstance. A desire for a greater or more defined separation between day-to-day life and love, work and family commitments, or simply falling for someone in a different city are just a handful of reasons why many people find themselves in a long-distance love affair. But the worldwide halt on travel during the pandemic has meant that many people who might not have originally signed up for long-distance have been forced into this situation in the last 18 months and...
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

How Can I Encourage My Partner to Be a More Hands-On Parent?

My partner and I have a 2-year-old son and we both work full time. When we are both home, most of the parenting responsibilities fall on me. He doesn't bathe our son, he doesn't clean up after our son, he has never trimmed his nails, he has never brushed his teeth, he sometimes makes him lunch but usually expects me to do it on my lunch break. At this point I'm becoming so burnt out and every time I talk to him about it, it doesn't change or changes temporarily. My partner plays with our son and is great with him in that way, but most of the work falls on me. How can I encourage him to do more? Mama on strike.
Thrive Global

Why Your Lack of Self-Love Is Destroying Your Life and What You Can Do About It

I chat with women all the time who put the welfare of everyone including the family pet before theirs. They hold down a job, run around after their husband, ferry the kids around and collapse in a heap at the end of the day. On the surface everyone else is doing well but they are as resentful as hell and feel taken for granted. What is the problem here? They forgot to love themselves. They forgot to factor themselves into the equation and became an afterthought.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WBKR

How I’m Surviving the Death of My Daughter: 17 Years Later

No parent ever dreams of burying their child. Seventeen years ago on this day, I laid my beautiful little girl to rest way too soon. This was not part of my plan. Angel here and most of you know I am a mother of four earthly kiddos and one angel baby. My Kathern Elizabeth Freels was born on May 12, 2004, several weeks too soon and ready to take on the world in her own way. A head full of curly dark brown hair, piercing blue eyes, tanned skin, and a voice that could command a room (any of this sound familiar?). Kathern is our second born. She came just 15 months after her brother, Parker. Her daddy and I were not even close to ready to have another baby much less the first one we already had but ready or not here she was coming. I remember thinking to myself "how did I get so lucky?" not knowing I was completely blessed. Luck has nothing to do with it. God gifted this beautiful baby to our family to love and cherish even if only for a very short period of time.
HealthScience Focus

Why does my belly button smell?

Your belly button has its own tiny, thriving ecosystem that may be home to more than 100 types of bacteria, according to one major analysis (although the average is around 60 types). Why so many? Well, if you think about it, your navel is an attractive place for bacteria to...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Consequences of Having a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent may instill feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness, and a need to please others no matter what. Behavior that carries into adulthood could be uneasiness when things are calm or not expressing needs in a relationship. Speaking with a mental health professional may help adults with narcissistic parents to...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait That Indicates High IQ

Fluid intelligence refers to the raw speed at which the brain works. A hunger for new, unconventional ideas is one of the strongest indicators of high IQ, research finds. People with high IQs are intellectually curious and enjoy things like unusual activities, philosophical arguments and brain teasers. This desire for...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy