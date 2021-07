If you’ve ever explored the #dreamcoare hashtag on TikTok, which boasts over 469 million views on the social media app, you’d probably have experienced a strange, uneasy feeling and a comforting sense of nostalgia at the same time. Defined as “an aesthetic that is based around bizarre imagery and objects,” dreamcore visuals often evoke an eerie mood from scenes that you vaguely remember seeing in your childhood or in a random dream. For our latest style guide, we take inspiration from this viral trend. From the beach to a dollhouse, go on an imaginary excursion with us to destinations sitting somewhere deep inside our memories.