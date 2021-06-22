Cancel
Ridgway, CO

West End, Ridgway schools up for BEST grants

By Amy M. Peters, Planet Contributor
The Daily Planet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstablished in 2008 as a branch of the Colorado Department of Education, BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) grants provide annual funding for the construction of new schools, as well as general construction and renovation of existing school facility systems and structures. Funded by the Colorado State Land Board, Colorado Lottery, marijuana excise tax and local matching dollars, last month 41 out of 42 project applications across the state — including projects in the West End RE-2 School District (WESD) in Montrose County and the Ridgway R-2 School District (RSD) — were recommended for BEST grants.

