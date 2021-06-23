The JV squad takes on Ultraviolet in a Flash-free episode

An Army of Godspeeds Attack the City in The Flash Episode 7.15 Promo. Central City is in great danger, as the promo for the upcoming fifteenth episode of The Flash season 7 seems to imply. In a few days, an army of Godspeed clones will invade Barry Allen’s city. The last time the white-armored speedster made his appearance was in season 6 when the titular hero stopped him with the help of Pied Piper (only to discover that it was just one of Godspeed’s clones and not the real one). Now, the time might be right for another confrontation between Flash and August Heart. From the images, it appears that Barry will have to go faster than ever if he wants to stop this menace.