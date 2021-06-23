The JV squad takes on Ultraviolet in a Flash-free episode
This is the kind of episode you get when a series is deep into its seventh season. We’ve already lost Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, and within the first two minutes of “Rayo De Luz” it becomes clear that Grant Gustin and Candice Patton won’t be around this week either. Giving the leads a break usually happens once a season anyway, but it’s a starker absence this time given that it only leaves two original cast members, Danielle Panabaker (a triple-threat this week as Caitlin, Frost, and the episode’s director) and Jesse L. Martin (who has more to do in this episode than he has in quite a while).www.avclub.com