Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigate Only Murders In The Building for Hulu

Tom Scharpling has been a legend in comedy circles for almost two decades now, largely thanks to his radio show and podcast, The Best Show. The premise is that a variety of weirdos dial into the program—most, but not all, of the oddball Rocky fans and snobby rock critics are played by comedian/drummer/also-legend Jon Wurster—only to run smack into the stone wall of a character that is nearly as strange as they are: radio host Tom Scharpling. On-air for three hours a week, Scharpling acts as an avatar of amused crankiness, constantly holding court and getting worked up about practically any perceived idiocy that crosses his path. But if the first step to being inducted into the Best Show cult is learning that Wurster’s frequent caller Philly Boy Roy is a put-on, then the second is realizing that the deadpan, endlessly confident, and sometimes withering man behind the mic each week is just as much an invention.