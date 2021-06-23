Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez investigate Only Murders In The Building for Hulu

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePerhaps tired of their song and dance show, Steve Martin and Martin Short are picking up Selena Gomez and heading for New York City’s Upper West Side. “From the comedic mind of Steve Martin,” Only Murders In The Building, a new murder mystery comedy series for Hulu, lives up to its New Yorker-esque poster, with a typeface that matches the magazine and a smattering of round Fran Lebowitz glasses. Still, like an issue of the New Yorker, the show does look inviting.

