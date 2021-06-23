Training session on how to resolve conflict and restore relationships

UA HR will be offering an online training on conflict resolution and mending relationships on Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m.-noon. “Four Steps to Resolving Conflict and Restoring Relationships” offers a practical approach to identifying the needs of each person, gaining an understanding of the other person’s position and goals, assessing the potential for compromise, and how to agree to disagree, etc. In addition, the session will review key interpersonal communication approaches and skills crucial to maintaining, and, if necessary, restoring the relationship to ensure good teamwork in the future.