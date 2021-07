JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than a hundred state employees who work inside the Truman Building in Jefferson City were sent home Monday after 15 workers tested positive for COVID-19. “Due to this concentration of positive test results, over one hundred employees in this area and the close contacts of the infected employees were offered COVID-19 testing. Close contacts of the infected employees in the impacted area were asked to work from home pending their test results,” the Office of Administration said in a statement.