Bob Ross’ Death: How The Final Days Of The Happy Painter Led To A Bitter Feud Over His Estate

Bob Ross was 52 years old when he died from lymphoma in Orlando, Florida. His company was worth $15 million — and his former business partners wanted it all. When Robert Norman Ross died in 1995, the headline of his New York Times obituary read simply, “Bob Ross, 52, Dies; Was A Painter On TV.” It was tucked at the very bottom of the page, and it was the only one in the section without a photo.