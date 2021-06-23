Peloton Plans Content, Product Push In Workplaces With Corporate Wellness Program

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock has rallied by almost 11% over the last five trading days and remains up by around 16% over the last month. A part of the gains was driven by analyst upgrades and anticipation surrounding the re-launch of its treadmills following a recall last month. However, the bulk of the gains came on Tuesday after Peloton announced a new corporate wellness program that offers employees subsidized access to Peloton’s digital fitness membership and its fitness equipment, along with tailor-made features such as team tagging and group exercises. Peloton will also assist its corporate partners with setting up workout spaces in offices. The offering could be a big win for Peloton as investors have been concerned about the company’s growth prospects following its Covid-fueled surge over the past year. By partnering with large corporations, Peloton could get more high-value customers to sign up for its services while possibly seeing lower customer acquisition costs. Corporates also stand to benefit as they look to bring talent back into the workplace after over a year of remote working. Health and fitness-related benefits, particularly from a buzzy brand like Peloton, are likely to be sought after by employees following the pandemic.