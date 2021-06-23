Cancel
Peloton Eyes Wearables Push With Heart Rate Armband

By PYMNTS
 14 days ago
Peloton is considering stepping into the realm of wearable tech to monitor one’s heart rate, CNBC reported. A Peloton armband would come in two separate sizes and would be able to sync up wirelessly with the exercise company’s other products, according to CNBC. Currently, the company already sells a heart rate monitor that users can strap to their chests, which costs $49.

