Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ready to shop in a whole new way? No more clicking around on different sites, searching the same keywords over and over again and having to check out 10 different times. The Yes is doing away with that. It’s a “shopping experience as unique as you are,” and it’s all about simplifying the online shopping experience while creating your own personalized feed. You know how Spotify and TikTok have algorithms so you see songs and videos just for you? That’s sort of what The Yes is for shopping.