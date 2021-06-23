This Simple Ingredient Will Take Your Store-Bought Popsicles To The Next Level

Nothing screams summer like popsicles. Don't get us wrong. We love ice cream, but on those days when the sun is beating down and you are sitting by the pool, an icy cold popsicle from the freezer makes everything better. According to Fill Your Plate, we have Frank Epperson to thank for this frozen creation. As the story goes, an 11-year-old Epperson left a cup of soda on the porch one night and, when he went outside the next morning, it had frozen around a stirring stick. Epperson was quite the entrepreneur. He purposefully made a batch of his ice pops and sold them to his classmates. Popsicles quickly became a "thing" and the young man patented his treat in 1923. Today, more than 2 billion of these refreshing frozen anytime desserts are sold each year.