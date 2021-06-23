Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Simple Ingredient Will Take Your Store-Bought Popsicles To The Next Level

By Karen Hart
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing screams summer like popsicles. Don't get us wrong. We love ice cream, but on those days when the sun is beating down and you are sitting by the pool, an icy cold popsicle from the freezer makes everything better. According to Fill Your Plate, we have Frank Epperson to thank for this frozen creation. As the story goes, an 11-year-old Epperson left a cup of soda on the porch one night and, when he went outside the next morning, it had frozen around a stirring stick. Epperson was quite the entrepreneur. He purposefully made a batch of his ice pops and sold them to his classmates. Popsicles quickly became a "thing" and the young man patented his treat in 1923. Today, more than 2 billion of these refreshing frozen anytime desserts are sold each year.

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popsicle#Soda#Tajin#Food Drink#Fill Your Plate#Chili Salt#Changer Lifehacker#Fruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

Mom Shares Clever Hack for Picking the Perfect Watermelon

There is nothing more refreshing than a juicy slice of watermelon, which is why you want to make sure you are not disappointed. Picking out that sweet sticky fruit can prove tricky, and it can be very annoying to arrive home and find that your purchase is over ripe and has turned to mush.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mens Journal

Summer’s Best Grilling Beers: Spatula in One Hand, Cold Can in the Other

Grilling season is here, and that means it’s time to stock your fridge and coolers with summer beers. One of life’s greatest pleasures is standing before a glowing grill, spatula in one hand, frosty beer in the other, as sausages slowly turn taut and burgers reach a happy medium rare. The best beers to drink during and after a grilling session are lower in alcohol, but not lacking in flavor. They run the gamut from brisk-drinking pilsners with more bite than the average lager to watermelon-infused sour ales and hazy session IPAs that’ll let you keep your wit while you man the grill.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

39% Of People Agree This Is The Worst Grocery Store Bakery

"Consumers are advised not to shop when they're hungry," according to Prolitec Ambient Scent Services, because "hungry shoppers buy more." But did you know that the sensation of hunger can be intensified by the smell of food? Well, it's true, and that happens to be one reason why grocery stores are designed in such a way that their bakeries are not only open and visible to the public, but their ovens and air-flow systems allow the scents of freshly baked goods to "drift out to shoppers."
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Fans Love These Individual Fruit And Veggie Snack Trays For Active Summer Days

With summer almost upon us, nothing sounds better than some refreshing fruit to enjoy next to the pool or on a picnic. Watermelon, mango, papayas, and strawberries all rank as some of the best sweet in-season fruit you can pick up that makes hot days feel that much more bearable. If you can't get a hold of some of these tropical offerings, raspberries, cherries, peaches, and blueberries can tide over anyone looking for some relief from warm weather. While these treats taste great, assembling fruit trays takes some time, let alone picking out great vegetables to accompany them as a healthy snack. Luckily, Aldi has tapped straight into this need and have the solution for anyone looking for healthy snack options.
RecipesAberdeen News

Taste: Fried rice makes quick work of cleaning out the fridge

Fried rice is one of those foods, like tacos, that unfairly get a bad rap. When you break it down, it has all the components of a balanced meal. Rice serves as a base carb, and there are vegetables and protein to round out the whole thing. No one would scoff at the nutritional value of a meal of peas and carrots, scrambled eggs, scallions and rice, but mix it all together and suddenly it’s the same as eating ice cream for dinner.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

WALKING BANANA PUDDING

This Walking Banana Pudding is a crazy fun, easy and tasty treat that whips up in minutes with only 5 simple ingredients!. If you have ever heard of Walking Tacos then you need to try this Walking Banana Pudding. It's the same concept but in dessert form! With vanilla wafers, banana pudding, whipped topping and freshly sliced bananas, you really can't go wrong with this treat! It is perfect for parties, barbecues or just to put together because you are wanting a delicious banana snack. If you want a fun dessert snack that everyone will rave about, then you must make this Walking Banana Pudding recipe!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Tweak Will Make Your Baked Mac and Cheese So Much More Delicious

Comfort food really doesn’t get any cozier than a plate full of baked mac and cheese. But what if you could add a little extra indulgence? We aren’t talking about loading it up with lots of different types of cheese (although we aren’t knocking that, either), but there’s a simple tweak at the start of the cooking process that will make the noodles themselves even more delicious.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

How to Make a Turkey Burger That Actually Tastes Good

I have often thought of turkey burgers as a relic of the ‘90s, leftover from an era when fat was the number one enemy, and Snackwells reigned (and it was a reign of artificially sweet terror). But some people just don’t like red meat, and others have medical reasons for wanting to avoid it. Some people may just like the idea of the turkey burger, but had never been able to make a truly tasty one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy