Australia pushes back against U.N committee's draft recommendation to label Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SYDNEY) -- Australian plans to challenge a draft recommendation from the United Nations World Heritage Committee that the Great Barrier Reef be identified as "in danger." The U.N. Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) draft report says the reef should be added to its "in danger" list due to the ongoing effects of climate change. Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley says her country would oppose such a label, however.

ChinaPhys.org

Scientists defend UNESCO in row with Australia over Great Barrier Reef

Five climate and marine experts wrote to UNESCO on Thursday to thank it for threatening to put Australia's Great Barrier Reef on its list of endangered World Heritage sites in a step that has angered the Australian government. The UN's cultural agency "made the right decision to recommend that the...
ChinaThe Guardian

Australia and 11 other countries lobby Unesco over Great Barrier Reef decision-making

Twelve international ambassadors to Unesco, including Australia’s, have written to the UN body to “share collective concerns” about its decision making, ahead of a crucial meeting that could see the Great Barrier Reef placed on a “world heritage in danger” list. A former Australian government world heritage official said the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Great Barrier Reef's decline should be a wake-up call

Last week, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) issued a draft decision recommending that the Great Barrier Reef be placed on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Sadly, this should not be a surprise. Scientific evidence clearly shows that the reef, which is the largest living structure and continuous coral reef system on Earth, is in danger.
ScienceEurekAlert

Leading scientists praise UNESCO's draft decision on the Great Barrier Reef

Five world-renowned scientists have signed a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay to "thank UNESCO for its leadership in recognising the threat of climate change to the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage property." Professor Terry Hughes, Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Dr Sylvia Earle, Professor Johan Rockström and Professor Andréa Grottoli sent...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Australia ranks last on climate action in U.N. report

In a United Nations report released this week to assess progress toward a range of international sustainable-development goals, Australia came in last on action in response to climate change, among more than 170 U.N. members analyzed. The nation has long relied on coal-fired power and has consistently been one of...
ChinaNewsTimes

Australia denies interfering in China's Pacific vaccine help

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Tuesday denied Chinese government and media allegations that it was interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccine in Papua New Guinea. The clash over vaccine diplomacy marks another rift in bilateral relations, which plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into...
TravelTelegraph

The best ways to experience Australia’s most awesome reefs

There are few places on Earth where life under the water is as thrilling and extraordinary as it is on land. Australia is a world-beater in this regard with seas teeming with beauty. It is, of course, home to one of the greatest natural wonders in the world, the Great Barrier Reef, but also a whole host of other vibrant reefs including the extraordinary coral wonderland Ningaloo – and there are so many different ways to enjoy them on a future trip Down Under.
Industrymining-technology.com

Tour de Carmichael: opposing Australia’s most controversial coal mine

“We want everyone to come to our homelands,” said Codie Burragubba, a Wangan and Jagalingou Traditional Owner, in an advertisement inviting participants to a 5-day, 105km guided cycle tour of traditional ceremonial ground, including the sacred Doongmabulla Springs. The tour, which took place in May and was called the Tour...
Industryinstitutionalinvestor.com

Australia’s Commodity Economy Bounces Back

Australia’s economy is rapidly rebounding as export prices surge on demand for the country’s key mineral and energy commodities. Despite recent tensions, China continues to be Australia’s largest trading partner, importing 83% of Australian iron ore output in 2020. Australia’s economy continues to heat up as surging commodity prices, record...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

India seeks more integrated future for Indian Ocean

New York [US], July 7 (ANI): India on Tuesday (local time) said that it is seeking a more cooperative and integrated future for the Indian Ocean region through the overall development of the ocean or blue economy. Speaking at the Ad Hoc Committee on the Indian Ocean, 2021 session, Counsellor...
Industryoceana.org

Oceana calls for strong political leadership to implement new 2030 Mediterranean fisheries strategy

Ahead of the adoption on 9th July of a new 2030 strategy for the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM), Oceana is calling on fisheries ministers from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to deliver its actions without delay. In particular, Oceana urges ministers to prioritize the protection of vulnerable marine ecosystems and essential fish habitats, as well as the fight against illegal fishing, by updating and making public information on vessels, especially those fishing inside Fisheries Restricted Areas (FRAs).
Environmentecomagazine.com

Evolution of Ocean Wide Exercises in the Indian Ocean

Conducting tsunami simulation exercises to increase preparedness for real tsunami events. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami generated offshore of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, was the deadliest tsunami in history, with over 230,000 causalities across 14 countries. In response to this tragedy, UNESCO/IOC was given the mandate to develop new tsunami warning and mitigation systems in the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and North Atlantic, and the Caribbean and maintain the existing system in the Pacific Ocean. As a result, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami.
Agriculturefao.org

Securing food, protecting biodiversity

He was speaking at the Global Dialogue on the Role of Food and Agriculture in the Global Biodiversity Framework – an event jointly organized by FAO and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).“We must conserve biodiversity because we want to meet the increasing demand for agricultural products. There is no healthy food without a healthy environment,” Qu added, while simultaneously extolling the role of technology and collective action in reconciling those pursuits.
Egyptunesco.org

Online Technical Workshop on Heritage Impact Assessment: The Case of Historic Cairo

A technical workshop was organized to strengthen capacities of stakeholders in identifying and evaluating the impact that new projects may pose on the Outstanding Universal Value of World Heritage sites, in addition to the elaboration of the necessary mitigation measures. The online workshop was held in collaboration with the Ministry...

