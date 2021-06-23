Cancel
Hall County, GA

Trial begins for teens accused of killing Hall County sheriff's deputy

11Alive
11Alive
 14 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video will play a crucial role as three teenagers stand trial this week in connection with a Hall County sheriff's deputy's death. London Alexander Clements, Eric Edgardo Velazquez, and Hector Garcia Solis are all being tried together in connection with Deputy Nicolas Dixon's death. The state began its opening remarks Tuesday by offering a glimpse of what Dixon's camera captured the night he was killed in 2019.

