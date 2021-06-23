How Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating The Upcoming Strawberry Moon

This Thursday, June 24, a strawberry moon, which also happens to be the final supermoon of 2021, will be visible in the night sky. Named because it appears at the beginning of the strawberry picking season in the northeastern United States, a strawberry moon is the first full moon after the summer solstice. This year, it will also be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter than normal because the moon will be orbiting close to the Earth, according to NPR. Although its name suggests it might appear as a pleasing light red or pink hue, this strawberry moon will be a nice, bright goldish-yellow color with a slight red tinge.