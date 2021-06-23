Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How Krispy Kreme Is Celebrating The Upcoming Strawberry Moon

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Thursday, June 24, a strawberry moon, which also happens to be the final supermoon of 2021, will be visible in the night sky. Named because it appears at the beginning of the strawberry picking season in the northeastern United States, a strawberry moon is the first full moon after the summer solstice. This year, it will also be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter than normal because the moon will be orbiting close to the Earth, according to NPR. Although its name suggests it might appear as a pleasing light red or pink hue, this strawberry moon will be a nice, bright goldish-yellow color with a slight red tinge.

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Strawberries#Food Drink#Npr#Krispy Kreme#Mars Doughnuts#Krispykreme#Krispykreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

Krispy Kreme IPO expected to bring $4-billion

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A regulatory submission earlier this week revealed that donut chain Krispy Kreme is pursuing a valuation of almost $4 billion in a United States initial public offering (IPO), as the donut giant is training its sights on an equity market return for making the most of the capital markets that are reporting unprecedented levels of activity.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSB Radio

Glazed Over: Krispy Kreme shares debut on Nasdaq

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme opened lower in its debut on the Nasdaq Thursday, getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. Shares opened at $16.30 but then ticked higher to $17.67 in afternoon trading. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering...
Food & DrinksBenzinga

Krispy Kreme Frequently Asked Questions

You can purchase shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Krispy Kreme. Q. What is the target price for Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Krispy Kreme. Q.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

OREO Celebrates Pride Month With PFLAG-Inspired OREOiD Pride Packs

OREO continues its partnership with PFLAG National this Pride Month with the release of new OREOiD Pride packs. Teaming up with LGBTQ+ artists Zipeng Zhu, Braulio Amado, Kris Andrew Small, and Phædra Charles, OREO will be presenting a host of new artwork that brings “Proud Words” to life. These phrases feature the first words that parents and friends say when a loved one came out, joined by words people wish they would have said.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

1 In 3 People Think This Restaurant Has The Best Onion Rings

No matter how you feel about Jared Leto playing The Joker, he once made a very profound culinary argument in favor of onion ring fandom. "It's funny," Leto said according to Quote Master. "I don't like onions but I like onion rings. What's up with that?" The music sensation from New Zealand, Lorde, whose recently released track "Solar Power" (watch it on Youtube) is begging us to loosen up a little, is also a fan of onion rings. Imagine that.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok's Bizarre New Snack Trend Combines Snickers Bars And Pickles

After mastering pasta chips and a variety of other food hacks, TikTok is taking on the almighty pickle in a sweet and savory offering. According to various postings, the hottest new snack trend is combining Snicker bars and pickles into one big bite. Beyond Snickers always satisfying that hangry feeling, some people are using it as a pickle stuffing. While the combination of salty and sweet is a classic flavor pairing, this new "food sandwich" might have more people wondering if this idea started with a food dare? But, after that first bite, it could have people longing for another taste.
Food & DrinksValueWalk

Krispy Kreme Comes Full Circle With Second Listing

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) comes full circle with second listing and a sugar coated price. Krispy Kreme, the US doughnuts and coffeehouse chain, is set to be admitted to the NASDAQ later today. This is the second public listing in its history, following an investment fund buyout in 2016. It...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Beat the Heat With Krispy Kreme's Ice Cream-Inspired Doughnuts and Milkshakes

Krispy Kreme is taking cues from famed ice cream flavors for a selection of melt-in-your-mouth summer doughnuts and milkshakes. The Summer Chill series offers Mint Choc Chip and Raspberry Ripple-flavored doughnuts and shakes for a limited time only. Krispy Kreme’s Mint Choc Chip doughnut arrives with a chocolatey mint filling, decorated with chocolate sugar mint nibs and dark chocolate icing, while its shake is a mint and chocolate flavoured milkshake that’s topped with cream. The Raspberry Ripple doughnut option, on the other hand, has a fruity raspberry filling topped with brownie, raspberry pieces and a raspberry ripple drizzle, and its shake is blended with raspberry puree and topped with cream and white chocolate shavings.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Krispy Kreme to open first Staten Island store

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before year’s end, Krispy Kreme doughnut enthusiasts won’t have to travel off Staten Island to get their fill of their favorite glazed doughnuts. That’s because Krispy Kreme will be opening its first Staten Island store outside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville by the end of the year, according to James Easley, senior Mall manager.
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

Airheads Debuts Fried Chicken Sandwich Featuring a Rainbow-Colored Candy Bun

Airheads, the beloved candy brand known for its fruity bites, bars, and stringy belts, is making its way into the culinary scene. On Tuesday, Airheads debuted a first-of-its-kind fried chicken sandwich in honor of National Fried Chicken Day. The sandwich packed fried chicken into a bun that’s made out of 100 percent Airheads Xtremes candy and was available to taste test at legendary Chicago restaurant Frances’ Deli & Brunchery.
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

Krispy Kreme doughnuts now come in ice cream flavours

Krispy Kreme is combining two of our absolute favourite things for its latest range: doughnuts and ice cream!. Krispy Kreme’s new ice cream inspired Summer Chill range sees the iconic doughnut brand bring the flavours of mint choc chip and raspberry ripple to their doughnuts. But that’s not all… these flavours are also being used to make new Krispy Kreme milkshakes, and they look outrageous!
RestaurantsPosted by
Outsider.com

Krispy Kreme and Other Restaurants Celebrate Fourth of July with Sweet Food Deals

Americans are celebrating this Fourth of July with something all-too-familiar – sweets and fast food. One of the most popular sweet tooth go-to hotspots is Krispy Kreme. If you go soon you’ll get a fun patriotic surprise. The donut company will have its special “Star-Spangled Box” of donuts. Included in the box is the Freedom Ring donut, which is has icing and sprinkles decorated in a way that resembles the flag. Also in the Fourth of July box is the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring donut. This particular donut is dipped entirely in icing and then coated with some fun and patriotic edible decorations.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Heinz Just Launched A Petition To Fix This Confusing Hot Dog Problem

If you've ever grilled hot dogs in your life, then you will probably recognize this scenario: you've grilled all 10 hot dogs that came in the store-bought pack, but the package of hot dog buns contained only eight, leaving you with two extra hot dogs that don't have a home. The only solution is to buy a whole extra bun package just for two extra hot dogs, or simply try to find some other less-satisfying bun substitute for the remaining hot dogs, like putting them in sandwich bread or simply eating them plain. Since hot dogs and buns are sold almost with the sole purpose of being eaten together, one can't help but wonder, why on Earth are hot dogs sold in packs of 10, but hot dog buns are only sold in packs of eight?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Subway Just Announced These Massive Menu Changes

First, Subway too much sugar to be considered bread. Then its chicken was only 50% real chicken. And in the most recent lawsuit against America's largest sandwich chain, the company is accused of selling tuna subs that are "completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient," reports The New York Times. It sounds like the brand that loves to eat fresh is in need of some more, well, freshness. With "Eat Fresh Refresh," the largest menu update in Subway's history according to a press release, the chain is trying to do exactly that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy