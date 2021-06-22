The Black Music Action Coalition published its first annual report
Last June, millions of people began to protest in support of Black Lives Matter catalyzed by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. The music industry, undoubtedly built on the success of black artists, saw record labels promising to promote change and racial diversity. Now, a year later, and the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) has published its first annual report evaluating the measures of action taken.dancingastronaut.com