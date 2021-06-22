The Black Music Action Coalition published its first annual report

Creative Artists Agency announced that it has signed all six members of New Edition: Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. The company will represent the group in all areas worldwide, including touring, theatre, literature, TV/film, production, composing and others. Since 1984, the group has released six studio albums and multiple solo efforts and won several Soul Train and American Music Awards and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2017 BET produced a three-part 2017 biopic titled “The New Edition Story,” which aired over three consecutive nights and drew 29 million total viewers, according to the announcement. The group plans a U.S. arena tour next year, along with a residency in Las Vegas.