Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ADA...SOUTHWESTERN BOISE CENTRAL PAYETTE...CANYON...NORTHWESTERN OWYHEE AND SOUTHWESTERN GEM COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM MDT At 753 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds over the Lower and Upper Treasure Valleys of Idaho. Winds will gradually weaken over the course of the next hour. Areas of blowing dust will continue as well, with visibility generally greater than 1/4 of a mile. Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Emmett, Parma, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Garden City, Star, Middleton, Homedale, New Plymouth, Wilder, Marsing, Greenleaf, Notus, Melba, Murphy and Sand Hollow.alerts.weather.gov