Cavaliers sneak into top three in NBA Draft Lottery, own No. 3 overall pick
The Cavaliers continue to have NBA Draft Lottery luck in recent years. In 2021, the Cavs will pick third overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29th. Cleveland, which was 5th in the NBA Draft Lottery seeding, had a 11.5% chance to receive the No. 1 overall pick, as did the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won a tie-breaker with the Cavs for the 4th seed in the lottery. But with the Thunder receiving the No. 6 overall pick and the Magic receiving the No. 5 overall pick, the Cavs were guaranteed a top-four selection.www.wfmj.com