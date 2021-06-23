Cancel
Cavaliers sneak into top three in NBA Draft Lottery, own No. 3 overall pick

By Josh Fitch
WFMJ.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers continue to have NBA Draft Lottery luck in recent years. In 2021, the Cavs will pick third overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday, July 29th. Cleveland, which was 5th in the NBA Draft Lottery seeding, had a 11.5% chance to receive the No. 1 overall pick, as did the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won a tie-breaker with the Cavs for the 4th seed in the lottery. But with the Thunder receiving the No. 6 overall pick and the Magic receiving the No. 5 overall pick, the Cavs were guaranteed a top-four selection.

Related
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.
NBASkySports

Detroit Pistons win lottery, land No 1 pick in NBA draft

On Tuesday night the Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery, giving them the first overall selection in next month's draft. The Houston Rockets will select second and the Cleveland Cavaliers will pick third when the draft takes place on July 29. The Rockets, Pistons and Orlando Magic had the...
NBA247Sports

Report: Five teams could be interested in Kevin Love trade

Coming off of their third-straight losing season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. While the Cavs hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the team is also expected to be active on the trade market with a variety of young and veteran players.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Could the Cavs trade back with the Magic in 2021 NBA Draft?

It’s safe to say the Cleveland Cavaliers have been pretty lucky in the NBA Draft Lottery the past decade. The Wine and Gold’s string of luck in the lottery started famously back in 2003, when they drafted LeBron James. But since, their luck only got better. In 2011, the Cavs...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs forward Kevin Love admits harsh reality he is facing in Team USA stint

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is coming off a down year in his NBA career, so he knows he has a lot of work to do as he joins Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Love is coming off an injury-riddled 2020-211 season with the Cavs, during which he only played 25 games. It’s the fewest appearances he has made in a season throughout his 13-year NBA career. His 12.2 points average is also the second-lowest production he had after his rookie year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Love Rumors: Insiders Believe Cavs Will Buy out PF's Contract; Warriors Linked

After seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love could be headed to a new home this offseason, with the Golden State Warriors among the first in line. "There is growing sentiment around the league that Love will negotiate a buyout with Cleveland and sign a veteran-minimum contract with a contender, with one of the options being the Warriors," Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Most Gifted NBA Players Of All Time

The greatest players of all time worked hard to get to the highest level of competition. Without dedication and commitment to their craft, the best players will never reach legendary status. But the best players are also gifted athletes. It is hard for a player without gifts to reach status because they are beyond any ordinary human beings.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.

