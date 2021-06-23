Cancel
York County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTY At 855 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McCool Junction, or near York, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near McCool Junction around 900 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 352 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

