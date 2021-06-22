Del State grad shows benefit of Early College High School
As a internship project, senior public relations major Tajara Johnson contributed the below article. One ECHS graduate story – a no-cost college education. From its 2014 beginning, Delaware State University’s Early College High School has been touted as an education route that can save its graduates thousands of dollars in higher education costs by allowing its students to earn college credit while completing their secondary school education.www.desu.edu