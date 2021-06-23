Two people arrested after CHP finds about $1M in cash during Fresno County traffic stop
A traffic stop in Fresno County led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of about $1,000,000, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Merced unit. At about 12:10 p.m. June 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyota Tundra on suspicion of speeding along northbound Interstate 5 at Shields Avenue, Officer Eric Zuniga said. During the stop, the officer reportedly observed factors that led him to believe the driver of the vehicle — identified as Mandy Tang, 44, of Monterey Park — was engaged in criminal activity.www.fresnobee.com