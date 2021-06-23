Cancel
Johnstown, PA

PHOTO GALLERY | Klingensmith’s day at plate boosts Paul Carpenter to five-inning win over Laurel Auto Group

By Shawn Curtis scurtis@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been a while since Michael Klingensmith had stepped up to the plate in a competitive baseball game. In the lineup on Tuesday as a second baseman for Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Klingensmith delivered a pair of hits and three RBIs as the defending Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champions walloped Laurel Auto Group 11-0 in five innings at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.

www.tribdem.com
