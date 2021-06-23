Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Homemade Lava Cake Recipe (Hot and Cold)

By Jamiesfeast.com
jamiesfeast.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis lava cake (hot and cold) dessert is so rich, chocolatey, moist, and very delicious. The hot and cold combination is quite refreshing and it fits for any season. This is one of the most served desserts in numerous restaurants all over the world and now you can have it at home. It is very easy and quick to prepare – 10 minutes to make plus 10 more to bake and you are done! Here is the recipe:

jamiesfeast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Powdered Sugar#Cake#Lava#Food Drink#Cold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
RecipesThe Kitchn

This Easy Trick Will Make Your Boxed Pancakes So Much Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When writing my first cookbook, which was all about helping busy home cooks smartly navigate the waters between scratch cooking and semi-homemade cooking, I knew there would have to be a pancake recipe. And that meant a lot of pancake testing.
Recipesourstate.com

Strawberry Icebox Cake

For the cake: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, oil, and gelatin. Add eggs one at a time, alternating with milk and beating well after each addition. Fold in chopped strawberries. Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 to 55...
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Chicago, ILThe Daily Meal

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This recipe is a take on Shrimp De Jonghe, an old-school Chicago seafood dish. It comes courtesy of Binyon's, a much-loved Chicago restaurant with a long legacy. Quick and easy to prepare, this appetizer is sumptuously aromatic. This recipe is by Hal Binyon and was originally published in the Chicago...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

22 Amazing Homemade Hot Pocket Recipes Way Better than Storebought

Hot pockets have become such an integral part of American households—and a kid-friendly favorite—that it’s hard to imagine life without these microwaveable turnovers, which are stuffed with a combination of cheese, meat or vegetables. What Are Hot Pockets?. Originally founded by Chef America Inc., and currently produced by Nestlé, hot...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Espresso Mascarpone Cake Recipe

This chocolate espresso mascarpone cake is so rich, creamy, and delicious Easy, simple, creamy, and no-bake – this dessert is made in heaven! Try the recipe:. 5 ½ oz. shortbread biscuits (or cookies) 1 ½ oz. brown sugar. 70 grams (2 ½ oz.) melted butter. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. For...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mocha Truffle Cake Recipe

Surprise your guests with this luscious mocha truffle cake. It’s rich and chocolatey with a subtle hint of coffee – perfect for your dessert or afternoon tea with family and friends. Everyone will think you’re a professional baker after making this decadent truffle cake!. Take a break from the usual...
Recipesminimalistbaker.com

Easy Homemade Ketchup (Naturally Sweetened)

Could you tell by now that we’re sauce people? It’s a full-on obsession. And one of our most favorite sauces is ketchup, because fries exist and they can’t be eaten dry — that’s just a fact. That and burgers + ketchup = match made in heaven. However, we hadn’t perfected...
RecipesFood52

How to turn a cake recipe into a cake-cookie recipe?

I basically agree with HalfPint, as whatever we recommend here is entirely empirical and will not have been tested. But i actually love challenges like this, so if you don’t mind risking having to ditch ingredients, I’m willing to take this on. For guidance, I turned to Michael Ruhlman's wonderful book Ratio which, if this is something you like to do, is super helpful in understanding how to build recipes. According to Michael, a quick bread is (by weight) 2 parts flour, 2 parts liquid, 1 part egg and 1 part fat. (In this case, the mashed banana also serves as the liquid.) A cookie is 1 part sugar, 2 parts fat, and 3 parts flour. No liquid. There is also a wonderful book, Bakewise, by Shirley Corriher, that helps explain the science of these ingredients. It seems to me that the big issue with this recipe is going to be how to get everything to hold together. You'll know after it's mixed whether it can be scooped into cookies. To set yourself up for success, use high protein flour (bread flour if you have it). If not, you might have to add another 1/4 cup of four to your dough to make it scoopable. We're also going to let the dough sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to firm up before scooping into cookies. Here goes:
Recipestastywoo.com

Amaretti Cookies (Italian Recipe)

Amaretti are popular Italian cookies, traditional to Saronno, which are a variety of the macarons. They are almond-flavored (an amaretto). Amaretti are usually eaten the day they’re made, fresh out of the oven – somewhat soft with a little crunch; the longer they sit they become crunchier and crispier. But, no matter when you choose to consume them – these cookies are delicious treat served alongside an afternoon or morning espresso.

Comments / 0

Community Policy