Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart. The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.