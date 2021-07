FRANKLIN — Louis Timmins had experience in a sectional final prior to Sunday night’s showdown at Pisani Stadium between the BC High lacrosse team and Franklin. As a freshman, Timmins didn’t play a ton, but was on the roster for the Eagles when they went on to win the state championship in 2018. Following an early exit from the tournament as a sophomore and having the 2020 season ripped away due to the pandemic, the journey back to the final stage is complete for Timmins and 15 other seniors as sixth-seeded BC High won its fourth consecutive road game, knocking off the top-seeded Panthers, 14-9, to capture the Division 1 South title.