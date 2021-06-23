Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.

koel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Fulton
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Michelle Borth
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Ross Butler
Person
Meagan Good
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Shazams#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Cats
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Supergirl Takes Flight in The Flash Set Video as Wonder Woman Cameo Is Revealed

While Warner Bros. are currently producing a number of DCEU films, it is The Flash that seems to be getting the most attention at the moment. With rumors of crossovers with the TV universe, appearances by various characters from the movie universe and new images of costumes, there has been a lot for fans of the DC franchise in the last few weeks. That seems to be continuing with new images that appear to show Supergirl flying and an unexpected cameo appearance by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
MoviesCollider

First ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Funkos Reveal Brand-New Costumes

Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets keep getting revealed by new toys, this time with a Funko Pop and other action figures unveiling the brand-new Spider-Suit Tom Holland will wear in the upcoming film. The upgraded costume is presented by the toys in all its black and gold glory, teasing a new iteration of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Steve-O Reveals Surprising New Cast Members for Jackass 4

Jackass 4 is scheduled to arrive later this year but filming is apparently still ongoing as franchise star Steve-O has posted a new video to his YouTube channel from the set. Not only did the long-time stuntman show off filming of the new movie but in it he revealed some of the new cast members that will appear in the film. Naturally franchise heavyweights Johnny Knoxville, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy will be featured but Steve-O confirmed three more additions to the cast in the form of Jasper Dolphin from Adult Swim's Loiter Squad, Sean McInerney aka Poopies, and Zach Holmes aka Zackass from Too Stupid to Die.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shazam 2 Star Zachary Levi Responds to Fury of the Gods Costume Criticism

While David Sandberg's reveal of the upgraded Shazam family costumes went down well with the vast majority of fans, some decided that they didn't like the new, darker color scheme for Fury of the Gods, while others had a strong opinion on why the women's costumes "felt the need to show off so much flesh." While everyone has something to say in these matters, one person who wanted to make his feelings clear was Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, who took to his social media to set the record straight.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zachary Levi thanks fans for supporting new Shazam costumes!

Filming Shazam!: Fury of the Gods has begun and DC fans have been gradually getting a glimpse of the next blockbuster headlined by Zachary Levi, whose details of the premiere we bring you in The Truth News. On Monday, the director David F. Sandberg delivered a surprising new look at...
Moviesleedaily.com

Shazam 2 Release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more

Fans need to stand by a couple more years to see the ‘Shazam!’ spin-off in films, yet that doesn’t mean you can’t get a sneak look. ‘Shazam! Wrath of the Gods’ director David F. Sandberg uncovered all his saints in outfit interestingly on June 22. The director posted a cast photograph on Twitter, noticing he was releasing it to stretch out beyond any potential set pictures being spilled — which is consistently a danger on hero films. The wait is over here for viewers for Shazam 2. It is now available online for people who are looking for it. It is also full of entertainment and storyline, which get attention from the viewers.
Moviescosmicbook.news

The Flash: Batman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman Referenced In Set Footage

The Multiverse collides in set images and video from The Flash movie as pics and footage reference Batman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and more. Director Andy Muschietti is currently filming the flick in London where set images and video reveal footage of Central City, the hometown of Barry Allen and The Flash.
MoviesCollider

‘Shattered,’ Starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, Reveals Cast and First Image

Shattered, a new action-thriller from director Luis Prieto, has just been given a first image and an official cast announcement. Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take) and Cameron Monaghan (Shameless) headline the film, with John Malcovich (Being John Malkovich), Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Sasha Luss (Anna), Ash Santos (American Horror Story), and Ridley Bateman (Shelter in Place). The first image for the film shows Monaghan in crutches and Luss excited about a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn reveals his inspiration for new Harley Quinn costume

Harley Quinn will begin the new Suicide Squad movie by sporting a new outfit. Director James Gunn confirmed the source for the inspiration for it. One of the few living aspects that was preserved from David Ayer’s version, for the new de James Gunn from Suicide Squad, It was Harley Quinn. The character played by Margot Robbie She will repeat as one of the protagonists, but there will be some traits that will change in her, starting with her costume.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Little Mermaid Set Photos Reveal First Look At Prince Eric

Disney’s production line of live-action remakes based on the studio’s deep bench of animated classics have teetered on the brink of creative bankruptcy on several occasions, and even a relatively fresh spin on a well-known property like Cruella ultimately suffered from trying to bolt its independent narrative onto the bones of 101 Dalmatians.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Shazam 2’s Director Teasing A Cameo From The Rock’s Black Adam With New Set Photo?

More details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods are being revealed, and the upcoming DC film is climbing up the ladder of most anticipated comic book movies. New costumes for the Marvel family have been teased as well as a cool video of star Zachary Levi looking very heroic in a Shazam type of way. There have also been rumors about Henry Cavill’s Superman making a cameo in the sequel, which have since been addressed by director David F. Sandberg. Now, thanks to a recent set photo, the filmmaker has us wondering if he's teasing a cameo from The Rock’s Black Adam.
MoviesCollider

First 'Knives Out 2' Set Photo Reveals Filming Has Begun on Director Rian Johnson's Sequel

Writer and director Rian Johnson has published the first set photo of Knives Out 2 to let us know that the movie has begun filming on schedule. The image, posted on Johnson’s Twitter, shows a camera close to the sea with a typical Greek village in the background. Some additional photos were also posted of cast members Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Daniel Craig filming a scene.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Loving Spidey’s New Costume

The marketing department for any big budget blockbuster faces a tough time in keeping everything as under wraps as possible. And that’s especially true when it comes to comic book adaptations and their respective tie-in merchandise. Superheroes get a new outfit with every appearance because it yields a huge range of new merch, but it also runs the risk of giving away spoilers months ahead of time, something Spider-Man: No Way Home may have recently discovered.
MoviesMovieWeb

Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Reveal Michelle Rodriguez in Costume

After taking over a castle in the north-east of England, it looks like the Dungeons & Dragons production has moved onto a new location. Filming got underway last month, with a small number of images being revealed of star Hugh Grant and some unidentified actors in costumes, wielding swords and the like. Now it appears that the team have shifted across the waters to Ireland for filming to continue at Carrickfergus Castle, and we have also had our first look at Michelle Rodriguez in costume to boot.
MoviesGamespot

Knives Out 2 Photos Leak From The Set, Reveal Ethan Hawke Has Joined The Cast

Knives Out 2 is currently filming in Greece, and a number of photos have emerged from the set, one of which seems to reveal that Ethan Hawke has joined the cast. We don't have any context for these set photos, so keep that in mind. The photos show off some of the big ensemble cast, including Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson, among others. They're all new to the franchise, while Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc returns to presumably help solve another mysterious death. He's seen in these set photos dressed very stylishly and classically. Check out the images below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy