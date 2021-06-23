Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons win lottery, receive No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft

By TIM REYNOLDS
Times Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly selected Basketball Hall of Famer Ben Wallace tapped his fist on the table a few times, then clapped his hands and pointed one finger skyward. After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, Detroit has something to celebrate. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night,...

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Nba Draft Lottery#Oklahoma State#Espn#Golden State#Warriors#Magic#Thunder#Gonzaga#G League#Cavs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s wife: Jada Crawley

Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he’s been, with his impact now being heavily felt on the title-chasing Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we’re taking a look at Chris Paul’s wife, Jada Crawley.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...

Comments / 0

Community Policy