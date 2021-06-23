Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Viewers Flock to TNT, ESPN NBA Playoff Telecasts

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 14 days ago

NBA playoff games on TNT and ESPN accounted for five of last week’s seven most-watched prime-time programs, topped by TNT’s coverage of the decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, according to live-plus-same-day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen. An average of...

mynewsla.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Lester Holt
Person
Terry Bradshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba On Tnt#Nbc Nightly News#Viewers Flock#Tnt#Espn#Eastern Conference#The Atlanta Hawks#Cbs#Abc#Fox News Channel#Cw#Onerepublic#Fx#Mayans#Univision#Telemundo#Unimas#Estrella Tv#Azteca America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBArollingout.com

Kendrick Perkins ripped for defending ESPN’s Rachel Nichols

The ESPN debacle involving hosts Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor is continuing to cause turmoil. One year after Nichols, who is White, insinuated that her Black colleague Taylor was being promoted over her due to ESPN’s “push” for diversity rather than her talent, Nichols finally issued her mea culpa to the masses. Fans of ESPN were disgusted that her “The Jump” co-hosts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson supported her.
NBAPosted by
Primetimer

Maria Taylor and ESPN are reportedly headed for a divorce over salary dispute

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the star NBA Finals host and College Gameday reporter turned down an offer to raise her salary from $1 million to $5 million a year, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. He reports that Taylor was seeking a salary in Stephen A. Smith's "neighborhood" of $8 million per year. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, in which ESPN is reducing the salaries across the board, including among its big names, the cable network is now only offering to raise Taylor's salary to between $2 million to $3 million a year. "It is a substantial raise, but there is another staring contest going on, and the idea that Taylor and ESPN could divorce cannot be counted out," says Marchand. "Adding to the intrigue, Taylor’s contract is set to expire on or around July 20, and the NBA Finals, if it goes seven games, ends on July 22."
NBATMZ.com

ESPN's Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Maria Taylor, Perk & Jefferson Chime in

Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, on national television -- this after a bombshell NYT report -- and ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson were there to add their two cents. The veteran NBA anchor took a moment Monday on "The Jump" to address the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Look: Michelle Beadle Has Telling Reaction To ESPN Drama

It certainly doesn’t appear that there’s any love lost between Michelle Beadle and ESPN. The former host, who quietly departed ESPN after accepting a buyout in 2019, had a telling reaction to the drama surrounding Rachel Nichols, who supplanted her from NBA Countdown, her last hosting gig with the network.
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams nearly every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. As we near the end of the NBA season, only four teams are left standing so we're down to just one game per night.
NBABlazer's Edge

NBA Playoffs: Chat About Suns-Clippers Here!

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers face off in what could be the last game of the Western Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs. The Suns lead the series 3-1, and Game Five is in Phoenix. After a commanding performance by Deandre Ayton in Game Four, the game is the Suns to lose.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

NBA playoffs dunk on their TV ratings competition

NBA playoff games on TNT and ESPN accounted for five of last week’s seven top-rated prime-time programs, led by TNT’s coverage of the decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. An average of 6.906 million viewers watched Milwaukee’s 115-111 overtime victory...
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ESPN hosts disrespectful of Milwaukee hosting NBA playoffs, fans say

MILWAUKEE - Some Milwaukeeans are not happy with ESPN’s show called "First Take." During an episode, the hosts talked about Milwaukee – and not exactly in a positive manner. When Stephen A. Smith was asked if he wanted to travel to Milwaukee, his response was, "Hell no." Laughter ensued and...
NBAchatsports.com

The NBA Playoffs All-Money Team

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. The postseason is where reputations are built, defined, crushed...
NBANBC Washington

5 Injuries to NBA Stars That Swung Playoff Series

5 injuries to NBA stars that swung playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. They may be a part of the game, but injuries are the worst, plain and simple. When they happen, they can derail games, careers and championship windows for certain players and teams. When they happen...
NBAAntelope Valley Press

NBA playoff results | Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy