I pink my gaming PC will be prettier than yours after I buy these Prime Day deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cooking gets messy. That's why one of my favorite kitchen appliances is a completely hands-free device that helps my culinary quests stay streamlined and efficient, no matter how dirty my hands are. The thing is, my favorite kitchen appliance isn't actually a kitchen appliance at all. It's the Amazon Echo Show 8, and it's on sale right now for Prime Day. When I'm elbow-deep kneading a big-batch recipe of pasta dough, there's nothing easier than calling out to Alexa and having her set a timer for me. I don't have to stop, I don't have to wash my hands, and I don't have to touch anything. Here's why you need to grab one for your kitchen.