Top minor league prospect Franco joins Rays, starts in debut

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.