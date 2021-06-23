Snag a classy Fossil smartwatch at nearly 50% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day
Shopping for some last-minute Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals? Fossil has several deals, including one that takes nearly half off the list price for the Fossil Gen 5E. We’ve seen plenty of Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals, but they’ve gone fast – this Fossil Gen 5E deal is still up, and is pretty generous to boot. The watch runs Wear OS, the Google-built operating system that pairs with both iOS and Android phones. If you’re looking for a last-minute Prime Day deal on a classy-looking smartwatch, look no further:www.techradar.com