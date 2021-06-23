Cancel
Long Beach, CA

29-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal Armed Robbery in Long Beach

Police Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of being an accomplice to a teenage boy who was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery in Long Beach. Officers arrived at the scene of the May 28 shooting and found 17-year-old Guillermo Mayorga III, of Riverdale, Georgia, mortally wounded in a hotel parking lot in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue about 11:20 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

