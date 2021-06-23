Nike KD 14 Releasing in Primary Colors
The Nike KD 14 will debut soon in primary colors which is a perfect flashy match for the warmer months. This Nike KD 14 features a Black, Fusion Red, White, and Yellow Strike color combination. Highlighted with a mixture of materials with textile on the base. Next, we have accents of Blue, Yellow, and Red throughout while the mid-foot strap has a speckled finish. Other highlights include a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole to finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com