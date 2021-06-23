Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike KD 14 Releasing in Primary Colors

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike KD 14 will debut soon in primary colors which is a perfect flashy match for the warmer months. This Nike KD 14 features a Black, Fusion Red, White, and Yellow Strike color combination. Highlighted with a mixture of materials with textile on the base. Next, we have accents of Blue, Yellow, and Red throughout while the mid-foot strap has a speckled finish. Other highlights include a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole to finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Primary Colors#Textile#Nike Kd#Yellow Strike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

Here are the Air Jordan sneakers Nike is dropping this fall

After months of Dunk drops, Nike is finally hyping up another silhouette. In its fall Air Jordan preview, the brand announced the return of the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE in red and black, a variation renowned for its seasonal adaptation through material updates — and for its appearance during the ‘96 playoffs. Diversifying its offerings even more, Nike previewed four women’s exclusive styles, featuring new color and material choices.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder”

Despite not being in the midst of a milestone anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 has emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the first six months of 2021. And as collectors eagerly await for the model’s “Lightning” colorway to return for the first-time ever come August, they’ve recently been treated to rumors that a “Red Thunder” option will launch in October.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” In Black Returns This Year

Thanks to the brand’s and the public’s consistent support, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 has had quite the moment since the start of 2021. And soon, following the return of its white version, the beloved “Freshwater” colorway is soon to make its way back in black. While the palette...
ApparelSole Collector

Air Jordan 5 'Racer Blue' Reportedly Dropping in Early 2022

It appears that the rumored “Blue Bird” colorway isn’t the only blue-based colorway of the Air Jordan 5 dropping in the coming months. Per zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 5 will debut in early 2022. Although an early look at the shoe has yet to surface, a mock-up shared by the leaker accounts reveals that black nubuck serves as the base of the upper with racer blue hits making an appearance behind the tongue, the Jumpman branding, and a portion of the midsole. Like most Air Jordan 5 releases, the look is capped off with an icy translucent outsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 “South Beach” Appears For Summer

Currently in its 24th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 97 has historically been overshadowed by sone of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts (at least stateside). Throughout 2021, however, Christian Tresser’s design has appeared in a handful of compelling styles, with the latest one indulging in a “South Beach”-appropriate ensemble.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks. On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

'Oreo' Air Jordan 5 Retro Coming in August

It’s been nearly 7 years to the day since the first Air Jordan 5 “Oreo,” and now rumors have emerged of a possible rerelease for the popular retro colorway. First introduced in Fall 2013, the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5 flips Nike’s fan-favorite speckled black-and-white theme on Michael Jordan’s 5th signature sneaker. The 2013 version of the sneaker uses a black nubuck upper with a white midsole accented by a black flame design with white splatter. The straightforward colorway was popular upon its first release, and now it’s expected to return during Summer 2021.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium Releasing in Two Colorways Inspired by Art Spaces in Barcelona

Taking its cues from the community art spaces of Barcelona, the Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Canvas RM Premium puts a creative spin on a skate staple. Going over the two, one pair features Cashmere/White, and the other features a Black/Cashmere-White combination. Highlighting the two Nike SB Stefan Janoski releases, they have a graphic print across the upper, White on the midsoles, and a Gum rubber outsole.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Dunk High ‘First Use’ Releasing in White and Orange

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Swoosh, Nike continues to release pairs as part of their ‘First Use’ collection. We now have photos of a new Dunk High colorway. Looking closer, this Nike Dunk High comes with White leather across the base while Grey suede appears on the overlays. We also have Orange accents along with First Use June 18, 1971, printed below the outlined embroidered Swoosh on the lateral and 1971 on the insoles. A Metallic Gold Swoosh lace jewel with a diamond is used, double laces, a White midsole, and a Sail rubber outsole finish the look.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike SB Dunk Low ‘ACG Terra’ Releasing in Another Colorway

Nike SB has launched two colorways as part of their SB Dunk Low lineup inspired by the Nike ACG Terra line. Dropping in 2021, we have another colorway that comes with bright shades. This Nike SB Dunk Low comes constructed with suede throughout while Black runs across the base, mesh...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike KD 14 Highlighted with Aqua and Red

Nike Basketball will release a new KD 14 which has Summer vibes. This pair combines both Aqua and Red shades. This Nike KD 14 comes constructed with a mixture of materials, including textile Sail across the base while accents of Aqua Blue and Red are spread throughout. Next, we have a translucent mid-foot strap along with Sail on the midsole. Lastly, a marbleized rubber outsole finishes the look.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low Releasing in Phillies Colors

Reebok and Allen Iverson will launch a new colorway of the Question Low for the warmer months. This time around the dress the pair up in throwback Philadelphia Phillies colors. This Reebok Question Low features a Digital Blue, Classic Burgundy, and White color combination. Utilizing Light Blue across the base...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Nike's Giannis Immortality and KD 14 Debut a Minty "Aquafresh" Colorway

With both fairly new silhouettes witnessing recent colorway drops, the KD 14 and Giannis Immortality continue the momentum in twinning “Aquafresh” toothpaste hues. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recently led the team into the next phase of the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they overcame the All-Star stacked roster of the Brooklyn Nets. Facing the Atlanta Hawks in the next round, the Greek Freak might be stepping out on the court in his new sneaker release — the Nike Giannis Immortality. The shoe debuts with a bright white hue taking over the top of the foot in a diamond-patterned mesh, soft foam heel and wavy midsole. Hints of aqua teal and bright crimson detail the Swoosh logo, lace loopholes and outsole. A black embroidery of his logo seals the tongue above a looping of black and white braided shoelaces.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Also Releasing with Joker Vibes

Following our look at the Air Force 1 Low, Nike will also debut a matching Blazer Mid ’77, which features Joker vibes. This Nike Blazer Mid comes highlighted with White smooth leather across the upper and suede on the overlays. Adding for the Joker vibe, we have both Purple and Green detailing on the Swoosh logo, tongue, heel, and insoles. Other highlights include the traditional exposed padded tongue, a White midsole, and a Gum rubber outsole.
ApparelSole Collector

Women's Nike Dunk Lows Are Releasing in 'Laser Orange'

The Nike Dunk Low continues to roll out in a wide variety of colorways, the latest style revealed being a vibrant take exclusively for women. Laser Orange is the hue that pops on the overlays, which contrast a sail leather base. The rest of the shoe carries the classic dual-colored blocking Dunks are famous for, including a white midsole and solid orange outsole.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Air Woven is Revealed With Colorful Uppers

‘s boasts an incessant list of striking silhouettes from the early 2000s, and one of the cult classics from this era — the Nike Air Woven — is slated to make a glorious return to the market in the form of a newly fashioned “Multi-Color” makeup. This lifestyle offering first made its debut in Japan, and later arrived in the states in the year 2000.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low Releasing with Zebra Stripes

Quartersnacks and Nike SB have a long history together which will further in 2021. The New York skate magazine first connected with Nike SB in 2014 and again in 2018 on the Blazer Low. This year, we have another SB Dunk Low releasing. Going over this Nike SB Dunk Low,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy