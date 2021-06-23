Nike KD 14 Releasing in Primary Colors

With both fairly new silhouettes witnessing recent colorway drops, the KD 14 and Giannis Immortality continue the momentum in twinning “Aquafresh” toothpaste hues. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recently led the team into the next phase of the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they overcame the All-Star stacked roster of the Brooklyn Nets. Facing the Atlanta Hawks in the next round, the Greek Freak might be stepping out on the court in his new sneaker release — the Nike Giannis Immortality. The shoe debuts with a bright white hue taking over the top of the foot in a diamond-patterned mesh, soft foam heel and wavy midsole. Hints of aqua teal and bright crimson detail the Swoosh logo, lace loopholes and outsole. A black embroidery of his logo seals the tongue above a looping of black and white braided shoelaces.