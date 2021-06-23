Jordan 6 Rings ‘Last Shot’ Available Now

One of the best shoes to ever come out of Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 6. It is a sleek high-top silhouette that etched its name in history after Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title while wearing the shoe. Now, the Jordan 6 continues to be a beloved model, and every single year, fans can rest assured that some new colorways are going to make their way to the market. In fact, the Air Jordan 6 is getting a new women's exclusive soon, and it is going to be called "Gold Hoops."