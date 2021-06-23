Cancel
Jordan 6 Rings ‘Last Shot’ Available Now

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand will debut another Jordan 6 Rings that will pay tribute to the Air Jordan 14 ‘Last Shot’ colorway. Looking closer, the pair comes dressed in a Black, University Red, and Dark Sulfur color combination. Utilizing Black mesh on the upper and suede on the overlays. The same shade appears on the midsole and the rubber outsole. Highlighting the pair, we have Yellow on the plastic eyelets that represent the Jordan 14 Ferrari emblem.

