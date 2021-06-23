Cancel
Missouri State

Spike in COVID cases in Missouri concerns NWA healthcare experts

By Cole Zimmerman
KHBS
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Chief Medical Officer of Washington Regional System in Fayetteville, some hospitals in Missouri are filling back up. "For instance, Springfield, most of their ICU’s are pretty full with COVID patients, their COVID units are full as well. They’ve seen about a fourfold increase in COVID patients over just the last three to four weeks," said Dr. David Ratcliff, Washington Regional's CMO.

#Covid#Nwa#Healthcare#Northwest Arkansas#Covid#Nwa#Icu#Washington Regional#Cmo
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.

Comments / 1

Community Policy