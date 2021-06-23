Spike in COVID cases in Missouri concerns NWA healthcare experts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Chief Medical Officer of Washington Regional System in Fayetteville, some hospitals in Missouri are filling back up. "For instance, Springfield, most of their ICU’s are pretty full with COVID patients, their COVID units are full as well. They’ve seen about a fourfold increase in COVID patients over just the last three to four weeks," said Dr. David Ratcliff, Washington Regional's CMO.www.4029tv.com