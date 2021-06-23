Cancel
Angels send Jose Quintana to the bullpen, where he’ll work in short relief

By J.P. Hoornstra
OCRegister
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM ― If the next step for Jose Quintana wasn’t obvious from his performance, it was confirmed when the Angels activated the veteran left-hander from the injured list Monday, days before the team needed a starting pitcher. Quintana is headed to the bullpen, Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday. Save for...

