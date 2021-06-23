Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnetonka, MN

City of Minnetonka presents Entertainment in the Park 2021

Posted by 
Terry Davis
Terry Davis
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsnqT_0acYERnc00
Josh Appel/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN — The City of Minnetonka has recently announced its latest amusement event series, "Entertainment in the Park".

There will be theater, music, and movies at the Picturesque Outdoor Amphitheater on the Civic Center Campus, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. The events are all free.

The first event, Music in the Park, will feature various music genres for families every Tuesday evening this summer. The schedule for the event series is as follows:

1. Jazz on the Prairie on June 22, 2021. This show will feature a 19-piece big band.

2. Bavarian Musikmeisters on June 29, 2021. A 35-piece German band will be featured

3. Hornacopia on July 6, 2021. This show will feature Hornacopia, an 11-piece rock band,

4. Westwind Big Band on July 13, 2021. This show will feature Westwind Big Band, an 18-piece big band.

5. Salsa del Soul on July 20, 2021. A 9-piece Latin/salsa group will be featured.

6.Hopkins Westwind Concert Band on July 27, 2021. A big 65-piece concert band will be featured.

7. Southside Big Band on August 10, 2021. An 18-piece swing band will be featured.

8. Backyard Band on August 17, 2021, A 5-piece danceable light rock band will be featured.

9. Church of Cash, the last band, will be featured on August 24, 2021.

The second event is Theater on the Park with the theme Honk! Jr. The show will feature talented 4th and 5th graders from Minnetonka Schools in a play based on Hans Christian Anderson's "The Ugly Duckling". The show will be held on Saturday, June 12 and 19, 2021, and Sunday, June 13 and 20, from 1 PM to 5 PM.

The last event will be Movies in the Park with the following schedule:

1. "The Goonies" will be showing on Friday, August 27, 2021.

2. "The Sandlot" will be showing on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

3. "The Karate Kid" will be showing on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Since the event will take place outdoors, it is a weather-dependent event. Call the weather hotline at 952-939-8355 or visit minnetonkamn.gov for weather updates. Visitors are advised to bring blankets.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Terry Davis

Terry Davis

Minneapolis, MN
63
Followers
85
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local reporter and blogger in MN

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Entertainment#Music Genres#Rock Band#Movies#Prairie#Bavarian Musikmeisters#German#Westwind Big Band#Southside Big Band#Backyard Band#Church Of Cash#Theater On The Park#Minnetonka Schools#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Community Highlight: Saint Paul's Youth Commission

ST. PAUL, MN — The St. Paul Youth Commission is where young people can get involved in making St. Paul a better city for everyone. Youth Commissioners develop civic leadership skills in collaboration with adults, represent their peers from all around the city and serve as positive role models for their peers.
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Upcoming events in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Here are some events in Eden Praire for the weekend and the upcoming week. Staring Lake Park Amphitheatre will be hosting a play called “A Whole New World: Post Pandemic Visions” from today, June 25, until Sunday, June 27.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Get to know American Ballet Theatre before their visit to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has confirmed that they will be touring in several cities in America. They are confirmed to visit Minneapolis on July 10, 2021. They will tour other cities too, namely, Lincon, New York, Iowa, Chicago, St. Louis, Charleston, and Middleburg. Previously, they have toured in several other cities, such as Los Angeles, Washington DC, Costa Mesa, etc.
Eagan, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Eagan’s July 4th Funfest

EAGAN, MN — The City of Eagan has announced the return of its annual July 4th Funfest. “We’re thrilled to be back, and we can’t wait to begin providing details about what’s in store for this year’s celebration,” said Jordan Schuetzle, Chair of Eagan’s July 4th Funfest Board of Directors.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

About the City of St. Louis Park's Westwood Hills Nature Center

SAINT LOUIS, MN — The Westwood Hills Nature Center is a nature area inside the St. Louis park complex. Located at 8300 W Franklin Ave, it is a 160-acre wide natural area that contains swamps, woods and prairie. It is home to many animals including mink, fox, deer, turtles and owls. It also has a recreation area and opens throughout the year and seasons.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Solarama Crush: Bees and beer

SAINT PAUL, MN — Beer, bees, and honey! What happens if these three elements are combined?. Bringing together a few of the world’s greatest ingredients, Fresh Energy partnered with the craft beer brewers at 56 Brewing to unveil the 2019 version of crisp Solarama Crush IPA, brewed with honey from pollinator-friendly solar arrays. Nearly 200 people came to celebrate the launch of Solarama Crush, including Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis.
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

The 2021 International Festival of Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, MN — The International Festival of Burnsville was first established in 2006 to celebrate the city’s cultural diversity. Pre COVID-19, the festival used to take place at Nicollet Commons Park every summer, featuring a wide range of music and dance groups that represented cultures around the world. Guests and families would also enjoy food, appreciate cultural displays and engage in kid-friendly activities.
Burnsville, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Burnsville Community Television

BURNSVILLE, MN — The City of Burnsville has a community television that shows stories and news from the community. The studio of the community television is located in Burnsville High School. There are five cable channels of the community televisions:
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Weaver Lake Beach upcoming regular water inspection

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — There will be an upcoming beach water inspection at Weaver Lake Beach on Wednesday, June 23, at 11 AM, and the media is welcome to observe. Hennepin County Public Health tests and examines the water at local public swimming beaches at least once a week during the summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Beach water inspections serve to make beaches safe for swimming and leisure by preventing the spread of waterborne infections. The county has the authority to shut down the beaches that have been contaminated.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Terry Davis

Science Museum of Minnesota summer camp experience

ST. PAUL, MN — The summer camps at the Science Museum of Minnesota is back this year from June 14 through September 3, 2021. The camps have virtual and in-person options open to all new and returning campers aging 6 – 8 and 9 – 12. Registration has been opened since March 30 for members.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Be an Inspiration, Be a Part of Community Science Heroes

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN — Mother Nature, home to every creature. It is where mysteries are waiting to be unveiled by community science heroes. Community science is conducted by everyday people who partner with scientists to gather data or even help to shape science. Observing the natural world is the perfect opportunity to expand our knowledge, get active and have fun. Right now is the ideal time to participate in community science, and everyone should be involved.