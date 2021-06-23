City of Minnetonka presents Entertainment in the Park 2021

Josh Appel/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN — The City of Minnetonka has recently announced its latest amusement event series, "Entertainment in the Park".

There will be theater, music, and movies at the Picturesque Outdoor Amphitheater on the Civic Center Campus, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. The events are all free.

The first event, Music in the Park, will feature various music genres for families every Tuesday evening this summer. The schedule for the event series is as follows:

1. Jazz on the Prairie on June 22, 2021. This show will feature a 19-piece big band.

2. Bavarian Musikmeisters on June 29, 2021. A 35-piece German band will be featured

3. Hornacopia on July 6, 2021. This show will feature Hornacopia, an 11-piece rock band,

4. Westwind Big Band on July 13, 2021. This show will feature Westwind Big Band, an 18-piece big band.

5. Salsa del Soul on July 20, 2021. A 9-piece Latin/salsa group will be featured.

6.Hopkins Westwind Concert Band on July 27, 2021. A big 65-piece concert band will be featured.

7. Southside Big Band on August 10, 2021. An 18-piece swing band will be featured.

8. Backyard Band on August 17, 2021, A 5-piece danceable light rock band will be featured.

9. Church of Cash, the last band, will be featured on August 24, 2021.

The second event is Theater on the Park with the theme Honk! Jr. The show will feature talented 4th and 5th graders from Minnetonka Schools in a play based on Hans Christian Anderson's "The Ugly Duckling". The show will be held on Saturday, June 12 and 19, 2021, and Sunday, June 13 and 20, from 1 PM to 5 PM.

The last event will be Movies in the Park with the following schedule:

1. "The Goonies" will be showing on Friday, August 27, 2021.

2. "The Sandlot" will be showing on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

3. "The Karate Kid" will be showing on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Since the event will take place outdoors, it is a weather-dependent event. Call the weather hotline at 952-939-8355 or visit minnetonkamn.gov for weather updates. Visitors are advised to bring blankets.

