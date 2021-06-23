Australia pushes back against U.N committee’s draft recommendation to label Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(SYDNEY) -- Australian plans to challenge a draft recommendation from the United Nations World Heritage Committee that the Great Barrier Reef be identified as "in danger." The U.N. Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) draft report says the reef should be added to its "in danger" list due to the ongoing effects of climate change. Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley says her country would oppose such a label, however.

