Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

XLM Price Forecast: Stellar nightmare may not be over

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXLM price leads the race to the downside, recording the first break below the May lows on the coverage list. Stellar to close with trading volume above the 50-day average for the first time since May 25. Over the last seven days, the digital asset has fallen over 40% and...

www.fxstreet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xlm#Xlm Price#Stellar#Xlm Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Test Bottom of Channel

The FTSE 100 fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA. At this point in time, the market is likely to see buyers underneath, not only due to that 50-day EMA, but also the uptrend line that makes up the bottom of the ascending channel. Furthermore, the 7000 level is sitting just underneath as well, and it would make sense that certain traders would be paying close attention to that area.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.0670 support level

AUD/NZD has been moving in continuous downward momentum since it made a high of 1.0816 on June 11. Pair dropped below 200-day SMA with lower levels on the cards. Momentum oscillators remained in favor of bearish momentum. AUD/NZD accumulated losses on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: AUD seeks momentum backup

The Australian dollar surged after the RBA announced it would trim its QE by $1 billion. The initial rally above 0.7525 has put the bears under pressure. A bullish MA cross suggests strong buying interest in reversing the correction. Price action has retracted from the major supply area around 0.7600....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls crave for more gains above $1800

Gold price is once again testing bullish commitments above $1800. The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1804 limits XAU/USD’s bullish potential ahead of Fed minutes, according to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta. Fed minutes could pour cold water on the central bank’s hawkish turn. “Heading into the FOMC minutes showdown, the persistent...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Polkadot, Monero, VeChain Price Analysis: 07 July

Most altcoins in the market, at press time, continued to move within predictable price ranges without giving any clear buy signals. Polkadot, after a long time, inched above its crucial resistance level of $16.70. Monero gained by 3.4% in 24 hours amidst the news of the Kaseya Ransomware Attack. Finally, VET registered minor buying pressure on the price charts.
StocksFXStreet.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936

Shiba Inu price continues the formation of the right shoulder of an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. 50 six-hour simple moving average (SMA) now trending higher, dedicating support to the right shoulder consolidation. A decisive close below $0.00000801 would void the bullish SHIB thesis, elevating the odds for a more complex bottom.
StocksFXStreet.com

US equity prices mixed, overshadowed by panic selling

Selling on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) appears to be nearing panic levels, with activity on the Nasdaq suggesting investors may be more interested in buying in times of decline. NYSE Arms Index, which is a broad, volume-weighted measure that tends to rise above 1,000 when the market declines, surged up to 1,812 in Tuesday afternoon trade. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Arms fell to 0.464. Many Wall Street technicians say an Arms reading above 2,000 implies panic-like selling, while a reading below 0.500 implies panic-like buying.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Classic price on the cusp of a 20% advance, as ETC awaits the trigger

Ethereum Classic price illustrating a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. Declining 200 six-hour simple moving average (SMA) putting pressure on the digital asset. A decline below $52.82 leaves ETC vulnerable to a test of the 2018 high. Ethereum Classic price is shaping a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern suggesting that price will...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH contemplates retest of $3,000

Ethereum price is currently traversing a rising wedge pattern, which forecasts a minor pullback. A retracement to $2,106 is likely before ETH rallies 40% to tag $3,000. If the June 27 swing low at $1,804 is breached, the bullish outlook will face invalidation. Ethereum price is trading inside a bearish...
Marketsfxempire.com

Silver Price Analysis: Bulls To Defend The $26 Support Level

Silver was performing excellently during the European market, reaching a daily high above $26.70. However, it has slipped below the $26.30 mark, and the bulls are now forced to defend the next support level at $26.0. Silver’s Early Gains Erased. The XAG/USD pair opened the day trading at $26.486. However,...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Recover on Monday

The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the 1.35 level. At this level, we are starting to see a little bit more bullish pressure, but at the end of the day we are still very much in a market that has been negative as of late. While I typically would look at this as a bullish turn of events, it should be noted that we recently formed a massive “H pattern”, which in and of itself is rather negative. At this point, I think the market bouncing suggests that perhaps it is simply a “dead cat bounce”, but it should also be noted that the 1.37 level underneath is massive support. Furthermore, we have the 200-day EMA hanging around in that same general vicinity, so it should not be a huge surprise at all to see it offer support.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic & SafeMoon — Asian Wrap 06 July

Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook. Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern that triggered today with a 12-hour close below the triangle’s lower trendline.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook

Dogecoin price closes below the lower trend line of a symmetrical triangle pattern, hinting at lower prices. May’s declining trend line at $0.223 provides support as the cryptocurrency complex suffers another rough day. Bearish Death Cross pattern on the 12-hour chart may intensify the downward pressure on DOGE. Dogecoin price...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano, XRP, MATIC Price Analysis: 06 July

Despite recent price corrections in the broader crypto-market, many altcoins have still remained mostly sandwiched between their immediate support and resistance levels. ADA’s buyers, for instance, have fallen significantly over the last few days while XRP’s price movement has been mostly stagnant, with the altcoin struggling to break past its immediate resistance level. Finally, MATIC too was trendless over the past week and was grappling to register any upside.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Are there any altcoins that might withstand the market fall?

Bulls could not keep the growth started at the weekend and all top 10 coins have come back to the red zone. Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered within the channel, and on Sunday, buyers tried to test the resistance of $36,000. However, the growth was not supported by large volumes, and the pair could not gain a foothold in the area of $36,000.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Why Dogecoin price may plunge 35%

Dogecoin price closed last week at the lowest level since April, suggesting the jump off the lows is temporary. May trend line continues to block the June 22 rally from initiating a second stage. Correlation with Bitcoin is high, implying the uncertainty associated with the flagship cryptocurrency will overshadow DOGE.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to drive away bears above key resistance at $1,790

Gold ended up closing the week little changed slightly above $1,780 as XAU/USD failed to clear key resistance at $1,790. Therefore, the yellow metal XAU/USD has not yet gathered enough momentum to reverse its direction, according to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer. FOMC will release June meeting minutes on Wednesday. “On Tuesday,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers can ignore bounce off 10-DMA

USD/CHF recovers from short-term moving average to consolidate Friday’s losses. Sustained trend line break, easing bullish bias of MACD keep sellers hopeful. USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9218, intraday high 0.9223, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair takes a U-turn from 10-day SMA (DMA) to consolidate the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a month. Even so, the quote keeps the 13-day-old trend line breakdown, portrayed on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy