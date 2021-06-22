6 Healthier Grilling Tips
Do lean meats, fruits and vegetables come to mind when you think of healthy grilling? It’s time to broaden your thinking. Every time you ignite the burners, briquettes or wood chips on your grill, you’re exposing yourself and your food to some surprising health dangers. When muscle-y meats are charred by the flames of your grill, two potential carcinogens – cancer-causing compounds – called heterocyclic acids (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) can form. And once these carcinogens appear, everything you cook on your grill can be exposed to them through dark smoke.www.cleaneatingmag.com