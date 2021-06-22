6 Healthier Grilling Tips

The Fourth of July is nearing which likely means attending picnics or similar gatherings with family and friends. No matter if it’s for grilling in the backyard or for a town celebration, Washington County Environmental Health gives tips on how to prepare your food safely and properly so everyone can enjoy the holiday. Hot dogs are always a popular choice for Independence Day and they’re an easy choice for cooking and storing. When throwing them on the grill County Public Health Inspector Cindy Chaves says to make sure the internal temperature is 135 degrees or hotter. Once they have reached the proper temperature, store them in a place that can keep a constant temperature of 135 degrees while they are waiting to be served. Chaves explains what you can do if you have any leftovers at the end of the day, “Just make sure that you write down what day you prepped or cooked it. So that would be considered day one and you have seven days from that point, counting the day of preparation or cooking as day one.”