Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Two people arrested after CHP finds about $1M in cash during Fresno County traffic stop

By Andrew Kuhn email phone
Merced Sun-Star
 14 days ago

A traffic stop in Fresno County led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of about $1,000,000, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Merced unit. At about 12:10 p.m. June 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyota Tundra on suspicion of speeding along northbound Interstate 5 at Shields Avenue, Officer Eric Zuniga said. During the stop, the officer reportedly observed factors that led him to believe the driver of the vehicle — identified as Mandy Tang, 44, of Monterey Park — was engaged in criminal activity.

www.mercedsunstar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey Park, CA
City
Merced, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Drugs#Odor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm as it lashes Florida's Gulf Coast

Elsa weakened back into to a tropical storm early Wednesday morning, but it was still threatening to slam Florida's northern Gulf Coast with heavy rain and winds after lashing the Tampa Bay region. Forecasters predicted the storm would come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and a hurricane warning remained in effect across a stretch of Florida's Gulf coastline.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The United States fell short of its July 4 vaccination goals. Here’s where the biggest coverage disparities remain.

In May, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new goal to administer at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults — and to have 160 million people fully vaccinated — in the United States by July 4. At the time, the pace of vaccinations was well on track to meet, and exceed, this goal. But vaccination rates have slowed to less than half of what they were at the time of the announcement, and the administration fell short of its goal by millions of people.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Shooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, king says

AMSTERDAM, July 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday condemned the shooting of journalist Peter R. de Vries as an attack on democracy that had shocked him deeply, leading tributes to the country's best-known crime reporter. De Vries, the winner of an international Emmy award for his work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy