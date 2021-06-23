Billie Marie Gudaz

On June 19, 2021, Billee Marie Gudaz, 77, of Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Gudaz; loving mother of Glendene Strickland and her husband Danny and Keri Miller and her husband Paul; cherished grandmother of Stacey Klima and her husband Brogan Kirby, Jaime Strickland, Theo Miller and Carly Miller; treasured great-grandmother of Sienna Klima; dear sister of David Eaton and his wife Toni Nazair, Cyndi Oermon and her husband Ron and the late Colleen Eaton. She is lso survived by her beloved pets, Brittney, Emily and Mr. E.